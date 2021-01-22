Home

News

Villagers start taking shelter at community hall

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 29, 2021 12:45 pm

About thirty Nalalawa villagers in the Ra province have moved to the community hall to take shelter as the Wainibuka River continues to rise.

Village Elder Iliorevi Waqakece says they started to experience heavy rain at around 10 this morning and he believes this will increase the risk of flooding in most areas.

Waqakece says villagers have learned from previous disasters, particularly TC Winston, and preparations started since this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

“As we speak, the province is experiencing heavy rain. If it continues, the Wainibuka River might burst its bank this afternoon. Villagers have been alerted to move to safe locations if they know their area is prone to flooding. We are ensuring that everyone is safe and listening to weather updates on the radio.”

Parts of Tobu, Dobuilevu, Nasavusavu and nearby settlements are underwater.

Waqakece says most farms situated close to the river have been washed away.

