Villagers seek apology for illegal activities

A traditional apology was presented to the Government by the people of Gasele and Nauciwai in Yale, Kadavu for the involvement of its villagers in illegal activities.

The apology was presented by Turaga ni Mataqali Yavusamatai for the Yavusa Niubuto in Gasele Paula Bulivou during the Fiji Police Force Community Outreach Awareness in Kadavu last week.

The outreach is being held in partnership with the ITaukei Affairs Ministry and other Government departments.

Bulivou says the involvement of their youths in illegal activities has portrayed a bad image not only for the two respective villages but for Kadavu as a whole.

He assured the delegation that steps were being actively pursued to discuss how to work with stakeholders in tackling the illegal trade.

Divisional Police Commander South, SSP Pita Keni while accepting the apology acknowledged the vanua’s support towards efforts in combating illicit drugs for the sake of the future generation.