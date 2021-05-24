Villagers reminded to look after their natural resources

The Ministry of Environment has today partnered with Naidiri Village in Nadroga to protect and conserve the reef biodiversity within their “qoliqoli”.

The village has already declared part of the reef known as the “tabu” area, and the ministry is working on establishing a Biodiversity Park in the area that will restore and conserve the coral reef ecosystem from further degradation.

Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Environment, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says as part of the World Wetlands Day today they decided to also plant seagrass along the coastal area of the village.

Dr Reddy says Wetlands Day also reminds us to take stock of how human activities such as unsustainable development, illegal logging and sources of pollution have contributed to the degrading of the wetland systems.

He reminded the villagers to ensure they continue to look after their natural resources as it will be sustainable for them now and in the future