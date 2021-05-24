Home

Villagers raise funds for seawall

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
December 21, 2021 12:45 pm
[File Photo]

The people of Naloto in Verata, Tailevu are raising funds to protect their village from the effects of climate change.

Village Development Committee Chair, says they are using their own funds to lay soil along the shoreline and raise the ground level, as well as build a seawall to stop further erosion from rising seas.

Sitiveni Tavaga adds that they are also reaching out to various agencies.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have experienced a lot of challenges and we have mapped out ways to help address it. So in the meantime, we are doing what we can, to help save our village from being washed away as we await assistance from relevant authorities and NGOs.”

They have so far raised $100,000 for the seawall during a two-day soli.

Naloto Village is situated along the Tailevu coastline and is one of the largest in the province.

 

