Financial mismanagement plagues provincial entities

Poor financial management is a common issue prevalent in most provincial entities.

The iTaukei Affairs Board is now working hard to rectify this.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai program, Prime Minister and Minister for iTaukei Affairs Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted these entities were established to provide sound financial assistance to the 14 Provincial Councils.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the purpose of the provincial entities’ existence is slowly diminishing due to a poor financial management system.

“Most traditional leaders usually hold high positions in these provincial entities. A majority of them tend to use the company’s fund for their gain or benefit and not for the province. The Board is taking an important approach to strengthening operations of every provincial company that has a lot of shares to carry out further development in the provinces.”

Bainimarama adds that the Board is reviewing its approach to ensure Provincial Councils work closely with their respective entities to stop unethical practices.

“Should there be any loophole and corruption-related work being identified, those in authority will be held accountable. I encourage the public to support the government’s stance in advocating against corruption and the need for leaders to carry out their work in a transparent manner.”

The Prime Minister says some top personnel from these entities have been removed, and a few opposition members are on board the same ship.

He adds that the Fijian government, through the iTaukei Affairs Board, will not condone all unethical business undertakings.