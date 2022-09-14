Villagers praise PM for new crossing

Villagers of Naviavia in Wailevu, Cakaudrove had nothing but praise for the Fijian Government and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama for the construction of their new crossing.

This morning, the Prime Minister commissioned the crossing, much to the delight of villagers, school children and the nearby communities.

Presenting Village elder Samu Tora says for decades they were subjected to an unsafe and risky crossing that would often be flooded or washed away.

Article continues after advertisement

Tora says the Fijian government’s vision to improve the crossing by building a new one to improve their livelihoods says a lot about its leadership.

The Prime Minister says the crossing will bring about change to the lives of the villagers and the lives of thousands of others who frequent the Wailevu West Coast Road.

Bainimarama says the Naviavia Crossing will now connect the whole Northern Division, including the three provinces of Bua, Cakaudrove, and Macuata.

Furthermore, he says it will be a vital link for many farmers in Vaturova, Wailevu and Wainikeli, supporting the critical harvesting and transportation of crops, vegetables and a range of other goods.

The crossing, Bainimarama says, provides a safe means of access to schools and higher learning institutions for the youngest members of our communities; while ensuring improved efficiency in the delivery of effective medical services to Fijians in Vanua Levu.

The Naviavia Crossing is part of the Fiji Roads Authority project for four crossing upgrades in the North, which includes the Taganiwaqa, Nayarabale and Waibula crossings.