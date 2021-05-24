Home

News

Villagers plead for electricity

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
March 16, 2022 4:40 pm

Requests for electricity supply dominated the budget consultation held by Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, at Nubu Village in Nadogo, Macuata last night.

Namuka District Representative, Waqavesi Bulimualevu says the benefit of power supply will be felt throughout their communities.

Bulimualevu says the current electrification scheme extends up to Navukibuli and the District of Namuka is only a few kilometres ahead.

He’s requested the Minister for Economy to extend the power grid to the district to allow the Nursing Station and families living nearby to have a reliable supply.

Similar sentiments were shared by Dogotuki District Representative Antonio Lekisa, who says they want this very important development to reach their homes as well.

Sayed-Khaiyum has assured them that electricity will reach their homes as a number of areas have been identified for the project.

He says $15 million worth of projects are still being carried out, with another $25 million project yet to be carried out.

Since 2012, the Fijian government has spent $186 million to connect Fijians to the power grid.

The Attorney General also addressed the issue of rising food and fuel prices, saying it is out of the government’s control.

He also received concerns regarding the cut off mark for TELS Scholarship, staffing issues for primary schools and the upgrade of several schools in the province.

