Villagers optimistic that new bridge will reduce accidents

Malevu villagers in Sigatoka are optimistic that the newly constructed Bulu Bridge will reduce road fatalities in the area.

The bridge is located on a sharp bend next to the village and has been classified by the villagers as an accident prone area.

Turaga ni Koro Jobe Kuridroya says FRA held a consultation with the villagers late last year before an approval for construction was granted early this year.

Article continues after advertisement

“Villagers have commended the work carried out so far despite being in its early stages as this can reduce accidents and road fatalities on that sharp bend. We have witnessed some serious accidents on that spot accounting to the death of over 20 people with more than 30 accidents for the past years”.

Fletcher Construction is the contractor carrying out the work that is due for completion by September, next year.