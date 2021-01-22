Villagers need proper evacuation centres

Tobu villagers in Ra are in dire need of a proper evacuation centre.

The village was badly affected by floods over the weekend when the Wainibuka River burst its banks.

Village elder Marika Nakicobuka says they’re using the community hall which is not conducive for more than 110 villagers.

Article continues after advertisement

“The safety of villagers in times of disaster, particularly flooding is critical. We are currently using our community hall as an evacuation centre and it is not conducive the villagers. Plans are to construct a new evacuation centre, and we need assistance from relevant authorities.”

The villagers have started with their clean-up as soon as the water levels receded yesterday morning.

Nakicobuka says they’re aware of the risk of disease outbreaks, and villagers have been reminded of preventative measures.