Villagers live in fear, erosion an issue in Vuniniudrovu

Villagers in Vuniniudrovu in Naitasiri continue to live in fear as they slowly lose their land to coastal erosion.

Turaga ni Koro, Amasai Cou says this is a challenge they have been facing for years and it is affecting their livelihood.

Cou says about three acres of land in this village have been lost to coastal erosion.

“This is something that we have been facing. We are fearing for our lives, especially our children. When it’s flooding, it eats up our land. We use to have our plantation here but it’s all swept away. We are at risk as it might cut through the village instead of going around it.”

Cou says the issue is also affecting children’s education and those that go to work daily.

The village has so far dismantled six houses due to the impact of coastal erosion, which is narrowing the village boundary and making it harder for villagers to build their houses.

Vuniniudrovu village has over 50 houses with over 300 villagers.