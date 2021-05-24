Villagers learn beekeeping under EU project

Women and youth of Nakasa Village in Wailevu, Cakaudrove are now equipped with the knowledge, skills and tools for bee-keeping.

This is being done through an initiative under the EU funded Ecosystem-based Climate Adaptation Project.

Delegation of the EU for the Pacific Head of Section Civil Society, Pedro Velazquez launched the project and the training yesterday.

The project has a budget of almost 800,000 Euros and focuses on supporting the resilience of communities to adapt to climate change.

Velazquez says the training includes a new activity that is respectful of the environment and generates income.

“To have a very concrete way of protecting the environment and fighting against climate change in a way that preserves and conserves forestry but at the same time it generates resource for the community, this is very important.”

Implemented by Live and Learn, the training consists of theory and practical components undertaken within a day.

After the training, the community is given honey extraction equipment and four double hives with colonies to help begin their beekeeping business.

Project Manager Subesh Prasad says the training is intended to complement the community’s livelihood and is part of their nature-based solutions to combat climate change.

“There is a cooperative that has been established here and the women’s group and youth group from this cooperative are part of this training and they are going to take this beekeeping business further. The intention is to increase the productivity and get it to the semi-commercial level so that the communities can benefit from this project.”

Women’s Group President, Diana Tibinaliva says they are grateful for the training and equipment provided to them as it will go a long way in ensuring their livelihood is supported through a climate-friendly way.

Tibinaliva says they intend to use their newly acquired knowledge, skills and equipment for the benefit of the community.

The Basic Beekeeping Training will be undertaken in 20 communities in the Northern Division, seven in Bua, three in Macuata and 10 in the Cakaudrove Province.