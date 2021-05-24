Villagers in the Mamanucas receive groceries

Assistance to villagers in the Mamanucas & Yasawa islands continue as food packs were distributed to these villagers.

Rotarian Babu Singh says with the assistance of the Rotary Club of Sydney, they managed to raise around $40,000 for this project.

Singh says they understand that many families are struggling and this is a way they wanted to assist.

“So basically what has happened is that due to the COVID situation a lot of these islanders are out of work and once again with the help of Captain Cook Cruises we have decided that we will put groceries and food items and take them to the islands.”

He says the supplies were distributed through the Captain Cook Cruises’ catamaran.

Singh adds they plan to assist more families in the Mamanucas.