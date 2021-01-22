Villagers have no plans to relocate despite flooding

Families in Wailotua Village no.1 say they will not relocate despite being inundated by floodwaters over the weekend.

The village is constantly flooded when there is torrential rain.

Turaga ni Koro Isoa Natabaleka says relocation is a long-term plan which requires a lot of funding and proper planning.

“We will not move. Flooding is nothing new for us. All we need now is assistance from relevant authorities for the construction of proper evacuation centre at higher the ground to accommodate the villagers in times of disaster.”

Natabaleka adds they have become adept at what to do in the event of flooding.

Nalalawa, Ra village elder Iliorevi Waqakece says they’ve had several discussions about relocation, however, this is not a priority for them now.

“We’ve been having some discussion on that, but right now villagers who intend to build their house in the village are advised to build them on higher grounds. We have learnt from past disasters, and a lot of newly constructed houses are safely located at high elevations.”

Most Fijians in the province have started rehabilitation after the passing of TC Ana.