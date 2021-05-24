Villagers grateful for government assistance

Decades of water woes have ended for 34 families living in the new village site at Naivaka in Lekutu, Bua.

They now have access to clean and safe water supply following a $90k plus funding from the government under the Rural Water Scheme.

Commissioning the project yesterday, Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate says sea-level rise forced these families to move their homes uphill from the village and access to water was difficult.

Fully funded by the government, the project involves the installation of a new water dam, a 45,000L Ferro cement water tank and lines to each home.

Usamate says everyone has a right to access water and the government is glad to assist in enhancing the water system in the village to ensure the people have access to water all year round.

“In the past, the water went well down to the people in the old village but people at the top here have had difficulties with the water. So, what we had to do was raise the level of the dam and then also run some lines and some new tanks so that people up at this end of the village can have good clean water. That is what government is invested in.”

Villager Joseva Sukataka says whenever they would run out of water, they would fetch water from a few water sources around the village.

But, he says these dry up too during the dry season.

Sukataka says it’s two months now since the project was installed and they no longer have to struggle to access clean and safe drinking water.