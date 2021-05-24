Villagers enjoy mobile connectivity

Villagers of Namuavoivoi in Bua are now connected to the World Wide Web after decades of no internet or mobile connectivity.

Communication network provider Digicel has installed a satellite connection that will allow the remote village to access the network.

For students, it’s the answer to their prayers.

Article continues after advertisement

Dreketi Central College Student, Selina Maraia, says they previously had to walk about two kilometres up a hill in order to get internet connectivity for online classes.

“We are blessed that we won’t have to go back up to the mountain anymore. We will stay at home and do our online classes at home.”

In July and August, FBC News highlighted the plight of these students, some of whom took online classes under pine trees and others in a makeshift tent. When it rained, they could not attend classes at all.

This got the attention of the communications network provider who offered a solution and after months of talks, Digicel came through.

Parent Kalesi Nagataleka says the safety of the children was an issue when they went up the hill – not only their physical safety but also safety from the dangers of online predators.

Village headman, Navitalai Visaki says the installation has also allowed them to connect with loved ones.