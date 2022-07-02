Villagers call for decrease in food and fuel prices

Villagers in the District of Cakaudrove-i-Vanua have asked the government to cut down the prices for fuel and food items in the upcoming national budget.

Buca Villager Solomone Tayaga says the cost of living is increasing and many of them are struggling to put food on the table.

Tayaga says the fuel price increase has also seen an increase in bus fares so they now have to pay more to get to town and even more when shopping.

He has urged the government to consider their plight.

District representative Taia Colaitiniyara shared the same sentiments adding there should be more policies put in place to mitigate the rising prices.

Speaking at the budget consultation in Loa Village yesterday, Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the increase in food and fuel prices is beyond the government’s control.

He says unless the war between Russia and Ukraine ceases, prices will continue to increase.

Buca Village Headman Asaeli Vatuvatu says they want to see a budget that will be easy on the pockets of Fijians, especially those living in the rural remote communities.

Vatuvatu says they are also looking forward to the availability and visibility of government services and assistance in the new budget.

The budget consultation is being held in rural remote communities for the first time.

The 2022/2023 national budget will be announced on July 15th.