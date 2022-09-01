Villagers benefiting from film industry

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says villagers are earning an average of $500 a week by working for overseas film-makers in the country.

He was responding to a statement by SODELPA MP, Simione Rasova who claims that traditional and religious activities are affected by allowing overseas film-makers into our country.

Rasova claims villagers tend to neglect their traditional and religious duties when they are engaged in film-making.

“The amount of interference into our activities of village activities when the survivor comes in. We are all targeted into making money, but our traditional callings and our cultural callings, and our church or religious callings were kind of neglected at that time. It really suffered for three years.”

However, Sayed-Khaiyum says allowing overseas film-makers into our country has helped in the recovery of our economy.

He adds the government has offered incentives to diversify the economy, and there is a lot of multiplier effect of any type of production in the country.

“When people come to Fiji, they not only bring equipment, but they also bring in people people need to eat, they buy our food, they go to the market, they need to rent premises, they need to hire equipment, they need they need to hire personnel. So the multiplier effect is enormous.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds film-making also provides opportunities for young Fijians to step into this art and one of these days, we will see a Fijian winning an Academy Award.

Meanwhile, Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya says every single culture is respected by Film Fiji.