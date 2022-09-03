Villagers benefit from standardized market stall

The opening of a new standardized market stall at Nananu Village in Tailevu yesterday will enable 257 farmers and vendors from Namena District to sell their produce.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the government is working to empower women farmers and vendors.

He says 85 percent of market vendors in Fiji are women, and 50 percent of vendors are selling their own produce.

Bainimarama says the construction of the roadside market stall has been made possible through the assistance of the government of India.

“Markets and vendor stalls are where Fijians buy their food. They remain vital sources of food and nutrition security.”

Bainimarama adds that every Fijian understands the importance of roadside vendors, which was evident during the pandemic.

He assured the villagers that the government will continue to empower villages and rural communities.

The government has so far built 102 roadside market stalls.