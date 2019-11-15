Villagers benefit from REACH programme

More than one hundred villagers in the district of Korolevu-i-Wai in Sigatoka commended the UNDP REACH programme that’s been brought forward to them.

The initiative is spearheaded by the United Nations Development Programme and the Ministry of Social Welfare through a funding by Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Project Outreach Coordinator Salesi Savu says they’ve decreased the number of agencies and representatives as per the COVID-19 restrictions.

Article continues after advertisement

Savu says it’s pleasing to witness villagers coming out in numbers to make use of the services ranging from counselling, screenings for women, and social welfare assistance among others.

“There’s no one team fits all for these REACH missions. We make changes to the team where we fit and the demand from the communities that we go to”.

The teams have completed their awareness programme at Kavanagasau in Sigatoka yesterday and will be at Cuvu village today.