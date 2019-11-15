Villagers benefit from newly constructed foot crossing

More than 45 households and over 250 villagers of Naivilaca Village, Noco in Rewa will benefit from the newly constructed foot-crossing bridge.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Dr. Mahendra Reddy says the government will continue to prioritize the welfare of every

Fijian regardless of their geographical location.

He stressed these initiatives are a national priority to assist rural and outer island communities to meet their basic needs, improve living standards and becoming self-sufficient.

“It’s a happy occasion, your village we were able to do two foot-crossings and I’m sure that this foot-crossing will help the children to cross from side to the other, for mothers who are doing their work it will assist them. And these foot-crossings have also been fitted with solar lights”.

The Minister has urged the villagers to safeguard their environment, dispose of rubbish properly, particularly in the waterways and mangroves which has contributed to flooding during a heavy downpour.

Permanent Secretary Joshua Wycliffe says the government also need support from members of the community in a bid to protect our environment.

“It is a community thing, so I request that as much as the government helps in putting up the infrastructure, also you need to take some form of accountability and the government will be able to meet you halfway for sure to assist you – infrastructure wise and collection network”.

Meanwhile, the Minister says other foot-crossing bridge projects will be commissioned soon in the Central Division as part of the Hop-Skip and Jump initiative under the Ministry of Waterways and Environment.