Villager charged following drug raid

More than 30 plants believed to be marijuana was uprooted from a farm owned by a 41-year-old man of Loa village in Cakaudrove.

The raid was conducted by the Police Special Response Unit team this week.

Police also discovered more than one hundred sachets of green leaves wrapped in a newspaper with two other parcels ready to be transported.

The man has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and will appear at the Labasa Magistrate Court today.

Police have acknowledged members of the public for providing information that led to the successful raid.