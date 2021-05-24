Village visits to alert respective Roko Tui’s: Health Minister

Provincial Council offices must be made aware of any intended visits to villages and settlements by government agencies, departments and NGO’s.

Assistant Roko Tui Macuata Epeli Tabuarua says when they are informed of the intended visits, they will then liaise with the respective village headmen who will then inform the villagers.

Tabuarua says this has been an issue in the North as most departments and agencies would rather go in whenever they can, complete their programmes and projects and leave again.

The issue was brought to light during a talanoa session led by the Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete at Nabiti Village in Dreketi on Monday.

Village headman Tevita Rokoqica says they have been informed that all visits are to be coordinated from the Provincial Office but most times, government departments and agencies come unannounced.

He questioned whether they have a right to stop a particular group from coming to the village if the Provincial Council Office is not aware of their visit.

The Assistant Roko Tui replied they have made it a point to inform Heads of Departments of various Ministries and agencies to always liaise with them.

He says only essential services should always be welcome into the village to conduct their work.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete reiterated that government workers need to let the Roko Tui know of their intention to visit a particular village.

This, he says will also be relayed to the Ministry staff as well as other Ministers to allow for a better-coordinated visit.