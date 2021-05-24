Home

Village meetings given green light to resume

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
September 12, 2021 12:48 pm

The government has given the green light for various village meetings to resume.

Speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda I Lalakai program, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this also includes Vanua meetings, however, District meetings are still on hold at the moment.

Bainimarama says this does not mean that people should be complacent as COVID-19 protocols are still in place and need to be followed.

Article continues after advertisement

He says COVID-safe procedures should be a part of our lives now to ensure the safety of our families and loved ones.

Bainimarama is therefore urging eligible Fijians to get their jab to help Fiji achieve its vaccination target.

As of Friday, 97% of the target population have received at least one dose and 57.7% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

