Village loses land to flooding

More than three hundred metres of land has been washed away by flooding in Yavusania village in Nadi earlier this week.

Turaga ni Yavusa Josevata Rinarokocoko says two houses and village farms were also lost during the natural disaster.

He says this can be addressed if relevant agencies help out.

“Every time the flood comes, takes so much land away and you must have seen the river bank. We were requesting for them to dig the new river ban. First we want that river to be diverted and secondly to stop that landfill at Malolo.”

The flooding has also added to river bank erosion and has affected the livelihood of villagers who are pleading for assistance.