Village Headman raises concern over bus services

Serious concerns have been raised regarding bus services for students from Waikete Village in Tailevu.

Village Headman, Emasi Kaionivalu says students from Year 8 to Year 13 attending various schools in Nausori have been denied services by a bus driver of the company that would usually service the route to their village after school.

Kaionivalu claims this happened on the first day when school resumed on Monday and after a heated exchange with the bus driver, they are now wanting to take action for the safety of their children.

Since the bus driver refused to take the students of Waikete Village, the children would board a bus to a neighboring village and then trek through vegetation and bush to get home.

Kaionivalu says they are greatly concerned for the safety of the young girls and if this continues, villagers are afraid that children as young as kindergarteners would have to go through the same ordeal.

When contacted regarding the claims made against their bus driver, Nasese Buses Manager, Leslie Lee says they are aware of the incident, however, they are simply following their operating protocols in light of COVID-19.

“We are taking passengers, its not that we are not taking passengers, we are. But we have a limit of 80 percent, so on a 65 seater bus, we would only allow 50 passengers. We are just following the directive given by the Ministry of Health.”

Lee adds that they continue to service the route to Waikete Village and have not refused travel if they have not reached their carrying capacity of 80 percent.