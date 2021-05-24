Home

News

Village communal farming needs review: Dr Reddy

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist
April 2, 2022 12:03 pm
Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Environment Dr Mahendra Reddy at Qelekuro in Tailevu following the commissioning of 3-kilometres of the villages’ farm road [Source: fIJIAN gOVERNMENT]

There is a need for villages to review their current communal farming system if they want to succeed in commercial farming.

Speaking to farmers in Qelekuro village in Tailevu, Agriculture Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy says this is required to ensure a clear demarcation of agri-business ventures from primarily subsistence-centric farming.

Dr Reddy says it’s crucial for village elders to establish an agriculture commercial arm within the village to help generate income for the villagers.

Article continues after advertisement

He says in the communal system, people grow enough for their consumption and cultural obligations but they are not creating a surplus for commercial use.

The Agriculture Ministry urges landowners to spare a portion of their land to help generate revenue for the village.

The Agriculture Ministry constructed a new farm road for the village which costs $20,000 to help them transport their produce to the market.

