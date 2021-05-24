Home

News

Village boy lands top job in New Zealand

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 21, 2022 4:30 am
Nawamagi, Conua, Nadroga villager, Mosese Nareki.

People must not worry about being successful but work towards being significant and only then will success follow.

This is the mantra for Nawamagi, Conua, Nadroga villager, Mosese Nareki, who spent his childhood as well as youth days in the village, but now is the Chief Executive of Medical Kiwi in New Zealand.

He adds nothing is impossible, even from a humble beginning of selling freshwater mussels or vegetables along the dusty Kavanagasau road in Sigatoka, to becoming a Chief Executive of a newly established and fast-growing company in New Zealand.

“Agriculture has always played a huge part in growing up in a rural community. A huge part of me, of my life, of how everyone grew up with. Everything that we ate came from the farm and how we were able to go to school and how we were able to afford little things growing up, was all because of agriculture.”

Nareki, who got a job on a dairy farm in New Zealand right after graduation, says it was eye-opening.

This was also a turning point for the 35-year-old, having been exposed to new doors of professional growth and development while serving his stint at the Sumitomo Food and Beverage.

“From there, I went on and did a Post-Graduate study with the Australian Institute of Business with Post-graduate Certificate in Business Management and Post-graduate Diploma in Business Management. After I finished that, then I came back, and everything I learned from those two courses I then applied daily at the McCain Factory in Timaru.”

Nareki says it’s unreal to be given a key leadership position, but he has to push the button and prove his worth.

The Conua District old scholar’s advice to young Fijians is to make wise choices and never lose the values your parents instilled in you.

“I grew up in the village – Mum and Dad don’t really have a lot. We sell freshwater mussels, tavioka, uto, bananas, and cabbage to put food on the table. I thought that it would be it for me, but my advice is these too young Fijians out there are to never ever put yourself or define yourself based on the situation where you are. Because the moment you do that is the moment you limit yourself or you rob your future. “

Nareki departed Fiji last Sunday, after spending quality with his family in Nawamagi, Nadroga.

