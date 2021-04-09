Video recording in murder trial reveals unhealthy relationship

Home

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 13, 2021 5:49 am

A Congo national alleged to have killed his wife in a violent attack in 2019 told police via a video recording that their relationship was unhealthy.

The trial of 39-year-old Kiala Henri Lusaka, facing one count of murder started in the Suva High Court yesterday where his recorded interview statement was played.

Lusaka is alleged to have murdered 44-year-old Jennifer Anne Downes at their rented Service Street home in Suva on July 23rd, 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

Downes was a logistics officer for the UN World Food Program in the Pacific.

In his recorded interview which was presented as evidence, Lusaka alleged that his wife was having an affair.

He said he found this out when his wife was away in the Marshall Islands.

Lusaka also made claims that his wife had sent a colleague of hers to check up on her kids.

He also alleged that he was followed by the same colleague when he was on his way to a garage in Suva.

The trial will continue in the Suva High Court this morning.

 

