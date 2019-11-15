Video conferencing facilities for inmates

In light of COVID-19, the Fiji Corrections Service has established a system where inmates can have ‘face-to-face’ meetings with their lawyers and families.

Deputy Commissioner of Fiji Correction Service, Senior Superintendent Apakuki Qura says the use of video conferencing has been made possible through the Fiji Access to Justice Project.

The project is funded by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme.

Article continues after advertisement

Qura says they are working hard to ensure the standards for the treatment of prisoners are upheld within the prisons.

“Ensuring that inmates can access legal counsel and continue their basic rights to visitation was important to us, particularly in the complex and uncertain situation presented by the global pandemic”.

The video conferencing facilities have the additional benefit of linking into the existing Court system to allow for remote representation during the recent Supreme Court seating.