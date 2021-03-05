Victims of Mokani accident undergo awareness workshop

Victims of the Mokani Bus Accident and their families were part of the Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji awareness workshop in Tailevu this week.

The accident occurred on the 16th of last month and ACCF held the session at Cautata District Primary School.

Teachers and members of the school committee including the Head Teacher from Ratu Ravuama Memorial School was part of the workshop.

The session covered the rights, entitlements and obligations under the Accident Compensation Act 2017.

ACCCF Chief Executive Parvez Akbar discussed in detail how they could assist.

Akbar also spoke to family members of students who were injured from the accident and explained the process regarding applying for and determining any entitlement to compensation.

The school committee thanked ACCF for reaching out and helping them understand how the Accident Compensation Scheme works.

They also acknowledged the Commission for saving victims and family members the inconvenience of travelling far to receive assistance.