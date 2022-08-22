Vetiver grass nursery for West communities

[Photo: Supplied]

A new Vetiver grass nursery has been commissioned to help mitigate climate change factors for vulnerable communities in the Western Division.

Speaking during the commissioning at the Legalega Research Station in Nadi yesterday, Minister for Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy, highlighted the onus to protect communities against riverbank erosion remains a priority for the Government.

Dr Reddy says a large number of communities living adjacent to the riverbanks, and in the coastal areas are now threatened by erosion.

He stated climate change is a reality, and those aspects of nature where we found comfort some decades ago, are no longer seen in that light.

The nursery at Legalega will provide Vetiver grass planting materials not only for river bank and coastal protection but also for stabilizing tree crops, protecting irrigation canals, bridges and other infrastructure exposed to soil erosion.

The newly commissioned nursery will be the primary source of Vetiver grass supply for the Ministry of Waterways Nature Based Seawall projects in the Western Division.

Residents in the West are encouraged to request for the Vetiver grass should there be a need in combating coastal or river bank erosion.