Veterinary kits boost animal health services across Fiji

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways has strengthened its commitment to animal health services with the official handover of veterinary clinical kits to Animal Health and Production Officers.

The handover ceremony took place at the Animal Health and Production Office in Vatuwaqa and marks a key step in modernizing veterinary services across the country.

The veterinary kits include essential tools such as thermometers, suture sets, hygiene supplies, and clinical instruments. These will help officers deliver faster, safer, and more effective care to livestock, especially in rural areas.

This move supports the Ministry’s broader efforts to expand veterinary services nationwide.

Over the past year, the Ministry has offered para-veterinary training, clinical refresher courses, and upgraded facilities to ensure better care and disease control.

The initiative also supports food security and rural development by reducing livestock losses and improving animal health standards.

The Ministry says this is part of a long-term plan to create a mobile and inclusive veterinary network that can reach all corners of Fiji.

