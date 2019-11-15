Veteran radio personality recognized

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation veteran radio personality Noor Jahan was emotional this morning when she was bestowed the Fiji 50th Independence Anniversary Medal.

The 72-year-old says receiving Fiji’s half a century medal of independence is the highlight of her 32-year radio career.

Jahan says her passion to entertain Fijians through the radio waves has allowed her to get national recognition.

“I feel so happy about it and as I said I cannot find words to express my happiness.”

She adds Fiji has come a long way over the years becoming a majestic nation, providing her citizens various opportunities.

“I have the freedom to practice my religion, choose my career, live where I live and there’s maximum reward for whatever skill you can give back. There’s no discrimination and there is racial harmony.”

Jahan was amongst 20 other Fijians who were bestowed the Fiji 50th Independence Anniversary Medal for their service to the country over the past 30-years.