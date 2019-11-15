Verbal bullying common in schools

A draft report on research carried out on 2000 primary school students reveals that at least twenty-eight percent of students have experienced four or more types of bullying.

This comes as a massive 6594 cases of bullying were recorded in schools around the country last year.

Several participants have gathered in Suva today to come up with solutions and try to end the culture of bullying in schools.

Article continues after advertisement

Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Anjeela Jokhan says these participants will come up with recommendations to control the issue.

“Verbal Bullying, Physicals bullying, Cyberbullying, and gender bullying which is all very worrying. While the Ministry will review and tighten its policies around these occurrences, we need you to discuss the findings and recommend strategies that will help us control and manage bullying in schools better.”

According to the study, there is a relationship between the home environment and bullying perpetration.

Jokhan says parents also play a critical role in how children behave.