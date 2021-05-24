Ventilation project for Lautoka Market

The Lautoka Market is expected to have proper ventilation and fans installed soon.

During the budget consultations, a number of vendors raised the issue with Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum saying that the heat was unbearable at times.

The vendors say that since the opening of the new wing at the market in 2015, they have been promised to have fans put up.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed Khaiyum says that it’s a serious issue that needs to be looked into.

Lautoka City Council CEO Mohammed Khan says the project will be done this year.

“We had a project underway in April for the ventilation and lighting at the market and it was on hold due to COVID but in the next financial year we will relook at restarting the project.”

The vendors also praised the government’s decision to waive the stall fees for now as many were struggling to make ends meet.