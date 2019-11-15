Home

Vendors paint market blue for Fiji Day

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
October 8, 2020 11:18 am
The Bula spirit is evident in all municipal markets across the country as we draw closer to Fiji Day.[Source: Fijian Government]

Vendors at the Suva market made quite a statement at their 50th Independence celebration yesterday, as they went all out in painting the market blue.

Officiating at the event, Chair of special administration for Suva and Lami, Isikeli Tikoduadua commended the different sections that make up the market.

He also recognized their service to the city and for keeping Fijians healthy with the produce they sell, a contributing factor towards the fight of non-communicable diseases.

Tikoduadua says vendors continue to contribute immensely to the economy.

The vendors were also awarded for the most decorative stalls, the cleanest and the most creative.

