Vendors issue ultimatum to councils

Registered market vendors have threatened to operate from the roadside if informal markets are not removed.

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar, says the issue came to light after roadside vendors ignored repeated notices from municipal councils to dismantle and remove their stalls.

Kumar says in such a situation the government has to apply the law and remove these vendors.

“They have also threatened municipal councils that if they are not going to stop the roadside vendors they are also going to go out on the road and they will start selling their vegetables.”

However, the Minister clarified that this does not mean that the roadside vendors were not looked after.

Responding to questions from Opposition MP Lynda Tabuya, Kumar added the municipal council workers offered to register the vendors of informal markets and take them to proper facilities but they refused.

“What is Hon Lynda Tabuya trying to tell me that she is going to protect a handful of road side vendors against thousands of registered against thousands of registered market vendors around the country?”

The Minister has stressed that if vendors from informal markets move to main municipal markets they will have a better safe environment to do their business.