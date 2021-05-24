Vendors grateful as business picks up

Over twenty roadside women vendors along the Sigatoka valley noted an increase in customers traveling along the Kavanagasau road to buy freshwater mussels.

Stall owners are feeling grateful that business is picking up with Christmas just around the corner.

Most of the vendors along the Kavanagasau road have struggled in the past seven months as they weren’t making enough sales because of the pandemic.

Vendor, Litiana Durua says the demand for freshwater mussels from key international markets has increased in recent years and this has prompted local suppliers to order more from the vendors.

“The demand for Kai has picked up. This is especially for suppliers who normally export this commodity to various overseas markets. Selling along this Kavanagasau road is conducive for us as we don’t have to spend money to take us to the Sigatoka market to sell our kai.”

She adds selling along the Kavanagasau road is nothing new for residents in the area, as this has been an ongoing practice for kai sellers in Sigatoka over the years.

The vendors are selling a heap of Kai for $2 to $3, considering the plight faced by many Fijians in these trying times.