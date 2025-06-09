Vendors at Nabua Market calls for fair competition

File photo

Vendors at the Nabua Market are alleging unfair competition. They claim sellers outside the market are operating without paying table fees.

Nabua Market vendor Tadu Gaunavinaka alleges vendors inside the market are disadvantaged.

“So for me it’s a bit unfair because all these vendors are paying their tables and you can see it’s all empty.They cannot afford to buy veggies and have it sit here for all the days and have rotten out. It’s like money lost for them.”

Gaunavinaka states that they have written to the authorities seeking intervention.

“So if that can be seen to by the council and for them to do something about it because they’ve written their letter, they’ve all signed on it asking please if they can do something about the other vendors. I know they also struggle to look for money but so are these vendors here. They are the ones paying the tables so I think that it’s fair for them to be heard from the other ones are sitting for free and it’s a bit unfair for them as well.”

Another vendor, Sereana Matanatabu selling near a supermarket at the Vatuwaqa bus stop says they were initially chased away by council officers

“When we first start selling here, council officers kept chasing us away, so we decided to take our request to the Prime Minister.”

Both groups are now calling on authorities to find a fair solution that supports livelihoods while ensuring equal treatment.

