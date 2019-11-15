Veilomani Food Bank receives first donation

The United States Embassy has become one of the first organizations to make a contribution towards the Veilomani Food Bank.

This is an initiative organized in partnership by the Government and the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Led by FCCC, it is aimed to reach families whose relatives or workmates have tested positive for COVID19 and were directly affected by the quarantine.

CEO Joel Abraham says we are living in a time where everyone needs to show solidarity and stand together not just as Fijians but as human beings.

The Ambassador of the United States to Fiji, Joseph Cella says every bit counts and it’s important that we show our Fijian spirit.

The food bank is part of FCCC’s social corporate responsibility and aims to assist those Fijians worst hit by COVID-19.