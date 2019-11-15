Vehicle tinted windows a concern

Vehicles with tinted windows continue to be a concern for authorities.

Police are urging motorists and drivers to refrain from installing tinted windows on their vehicles.

This comes as Police have highlighted instances where many of these vehicles with tinted windows are used for illegal activity such as transporting stolen items, those that are wanted for arrest, as well as for the transporting of illicit drugs.

Police have confirmed that they continue to work with the Land Transport Authority to ensure those who do not refrain from installing tinted windows will have their vehicles impounded.

Police say if drivers are still reluctant to remove tinted windows, further inspection will be conducted and their vehicles will not be allowed on the road.

Fijians are being reminded that only vehicles with approval from the Chief Executive of the Land Transport Authority will be exempted from the above enforcement process.