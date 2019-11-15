Vehicle smuggling ring exposed

A vehicle importer in the Western Division was recently investigated for allegedly smuggling four Hilux vehicles into the country.

This was confirmed by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Services.

According to FRCS this looks like a highly connected network of individuals working within the country with intent to make money from proceeds of criminal activities.

These vehicles were imported between 2016 to 2019 and information has been ascertained that these vehicles were either reported stolen or were written off overseas thus the importation of this vehicles are prohibited under the Customs laws.

The Revenue and Customs is also investigating two other suspected prohibited vehicle imports into the country.

FRCS Chief Executive Visvanath Dass says they are collaborating with the Land Transport Authority to holistically crackdown on this illegal operation.

Dass says they are also investigating the fact that the vehicle frame or chassis numbers were altered and given a new look to conceal the alleged smuggling racket.

All four vehicles have been detained by FRCS pending legal proceeding.

During the process of investigations, two FRCS staff were also implicated as colluding to facilitate this illegal import.

FRCS has terminated their employment contracts instantaneously and is pursuing criminal prosecution.