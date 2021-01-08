Vegetable shortage in Labasa Market

The shortage of vegetables after Tropical Cyclone Yasa is currently a major issue in the Labasa market.

Vendor Saras Wati says they had no other option but to increase the prices based on the prices from the suppliers.

Lata says they have highlighted the issue to the Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy who visited them yesterday.

“It’s really affecting us because when the people from the outsiders they bring, they give in a higher price and sometimes we have no vegetables to sell.”

Vendor Waisea Makulau says they had no other choice but import vegetables from Viti Levu.

“We have been experiencing this in the last three weeks after TC Yasa. We sometimes had to go to Nausori or Suva to buy our vegetables and sell it to customers here, it’s really affecting us.”

The Agriculture Ministry says it is aware of the issue and are mapping out plans to help address it.