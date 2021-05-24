Home

Vatulele starts to feel the impact of climate change

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
May 6, 2022 5:24 am
Vatulele Island [Photo: Supplied]

Fijians in the four villages on Vatulele Island in Nadroga are beginning to feel the impacts of climate change and rising sea levels.

Vatulele District representative, Ratu Epeli Racava during the Nadroga/Navosa Provincial Council meeting says they are in dire need of a proper sea wall, to reduce the risk of coastal inundation.

He adds the damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Harold is a testament that the impacts of climate change are already on our doorstep.

Article continues after advertisement

However, their resilience kept them going and motivated them to rebuild and rehabilitate using the available resources.

Racava adds that some students at the Vatulele District School are still studying inside tents, and classes would be affected during heavy rain or when there is a strong wind.

He is requesting the government, through its respective Ministries and relevant agencies to bid in for assistance.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama in response says the government will take note of their concerns.

He adds that they will carefully examine the situation on the island, and prioritize various development projects and assistance that needs to be implemented.

“Government officials will take note of your concerns. We will then discuss what needs to be done first, considering the available or allocated budget. We will try our utmost best to render our support as soon as practicable.”

Bainimarama says it’s pleasing to note that landowners on the island in collaboration with relevant agencies are willing to bring back operations at the Vatulele Island Resort.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete has also confirmed that the Vatulele Nursing station will be renovated soon.

