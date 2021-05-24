Vatukoula Gold Mines thrives despite the pandemic

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Jone Usamate has commended the Vatukoula Gold Mines Limited for its commitment to improving its operations through capital investment and implementation of various capital projects.

He says the mining sector is facing considerable challenges, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic which affects world trade.

Usamate adds the commissioning of the new Dolphin Shaft Deepening project indicates that mining operations are in full swing and thriving.

“But the point I would like to make is this—in the most difficult and testing of times, we are reminded of the absolute importance of mining and mineral resources to our nation’s past and current economic development and future economic resilience.”

The Minister reminded the mineworkers to continue putting in the hard yards and to help government rehabilitate and rebuild our economy.

Meanwhile, the Ministry is currently reviewing the current mining legislation.