Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No changes to curfew hours: COMPOL|Six travelers test positive for COVID-19|Dismissal of Omicron as mild is concerning|FNPF announces further relief|Omicron undetected in many countries|Omicron potential under scrutiny: Dr Fong|Keep Suva COVID-safe: Khan|UNICEF emphasizes on access to vaccine|Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|
Full Coverage

News

Vatukarasa villagers maintain ‘yavirau’ tradition

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 22, 2021 12:15 pm

Christmas this year is special for Vatukarasa villagers in Sigatoka, after youths and men completed a ‘yavirau’.

This is an annual traditional Fijian fish drive that usually takes place during the festive season.

Village Elder, Misiwani Nasego says the decision to undertake a yavirau is made during traditional community meetings, and this year’s fishing drive is peculiar for the villagers after months of observing the COVID-19 restrictions.

Article continues after advertisement

Nasego says villagers have to wait for high tide to take the ropes towards the reef.

He adds the rope which is made up of vines is then spread in the marine protected area, an exception that is made for yavirau alone.

“This is something special for us. Now we don’t have to worry about our sea-food spread this Christmas.”

Village Elder, Peceli Louvatu is concerned that the knowledge behind this traditional fishing practice is slowly eroding, hence, the need to engage young people.

“We are engaging some young boys. This practice needs to continue as it was inherited by our forefathers.”

Towards the end of the drive at low tide, the fish are driven to a small pool close to the shore in shallow water.

Nasego adds a kind of human wall is built to minimize breakaways.

“Once the Chief gives permission, everybody catches the fish using spears, nets, or their bare hands. Later the capture is distributed to villagers.”

Yavirau has not only enhanced relationships within the local community, but also those with friends and relatives joining from urban areas and neighbouring villages.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.