Vatukarasa villagers maintain ‘yavirau’ tradition

Christmas this year is special for Vatukarasa villagers in Sigatoka, after youths and men completed a ‘yavirau’.

This is an annual traditional Fijian fish drive that usually takes place during the festive season.

Village Elder, Misiwani Nasego says the decision to undertake a yavirau is made during traditional community meetings, and this year’s fishing drive is peculiar for the villagers after months of observing the COVID-19 restrictions.

Nasego says villagers have to wait for high tide to take the ropes towards the reef.

He adds the rope which is made up of vines is then spread in the marine protected area, an exception that is made for yavirau alone.

“This is something special for us. Now we don’t have to worry about our sea-food spread this Christmas.”

Village Elder, Peceli Louvatu is concerned that the knowledge behind this traditional fishing practice is slowly eroding, hence, the need to engage young people.

“We are engaging some young boys. This practice needs to continue as it was inherited by our forefathers.”

Towards the end of the drive at low tide, the fish are driven to a small pool close to the shore in shallow water.

Nasego adds a kind of human wall is built to minimize breakaways.

“Once the Chief gives permission, everybody catches the fish using spears, nets, or their bare hands. Later the capture is distributed to villagers.”

Yavirau has not only enhanced relationships within the local community, but also those with friends and relatives joining from urban areas and neighbouring villages.