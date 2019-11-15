Vatoa and Ogea Nursing stations to be relocated

The Health Ministry will relocate the Vatoa and Ogea nursing stations due to the weary of sea-level rise and storm surge on the islands.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the Vatoa Nursing station felt the impact of Tropical Cyclone Harold earlier this year as the station is prone to storm surge due to its location.

He adds the work will take at least two years and assures that the daily health services will not be affected in those islands.

“This is something we were not able to do before but we have that capacity now. We have to make sure that the facilities are able to be in places where we can turn it around very quickly and use it for other functions of the Ministry of Health.”

Dr Waqainabete adds the Dakuibeqa and Yasawa Nursing stations will be relocated in this financial year.

He says their facilities located on high grounds have been used for evacuation centers as well over the past few years.