Various FCS positions to be re-aligned

The government is re-aligning the various positions at the Fiji Correction Service.

This was confirmed by Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum following questions raised by Opposition MP based on the increase in the allocations for established staff.

Opposition MP Aseri Radrodro questioned the increase in allocation for Established staff from $5,712.90 to $7,184.

Article continues after advertisement

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in response says the Fiji Correction Services will be re-structuring its staff this financial year resulting in the increase.

“We are aligning all the different positions to the right amount that needed to be paid. This is the actual specific amount that is required in respect of all the different staff that is already hired. Some The right amounts were not reflected, so we have gone through a very long process, this takes into account all the executive positions, the allowances that need to be paid.”

The Fiji Correction Service was allocated $36.5million this financial year.