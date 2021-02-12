Vanuavatu villagers disappointed over social media posts

The people of Vanuavatu have expressed their disappointment over social media posts attacking government, United Nations and NGO’s officials visiting their island.

The post on Twitter by Samisoni Pareti states the team touring Lau are expecting villagers to host them to lunch.

Another post by academic Sadhana Sen says, those in government and UNDP Pacific expect poor villagers to fork out lunch for their visit and this should be recalled.

The villagers have strongly denounced these comments saying they were lucky that service was brought to them.

Jokini Taoi the Deputy Chair for Development projects in Vanuavatu says, those who made the posts should not speak for others especially if they are not contributing to the wellbeing of villagers.

He says they were prepared to serve the delegation and they’ve done it willingly.

Because of these posts, the delegation had to send a team to present a traditional Sevusevu to see if the villagers were aware of the posts and if they were not ready to welcome the visit.

Disappointed with what transpired, the village had to present a Sevusevu to the delegation seeking their forgiveness as Taoi says despite the posts not made by one of their own, villagers are ashamed as this may have some reflections on them.

Through the trip to Vanuavatu, over seven children were circumcised, women and men were enlightened on the National Action Plan for the Elimination to Precedent Violence Against Women and Girls and successful discussions were held on several matters including the need of a seawall to prevent tides from washing away their deteriorating shorelines.