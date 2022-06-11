Vanua urged to invest in their children’s education

The Lomaiviti Provincial Council has shelved the provision of scholarships to students from the province pursuing their studies in tertiary institutions.

Council Chair Joji Qaranivalu says the decision was made in early 2020, when the COVID-19 restrictions started to take a toll on most countries, including Fiji, and the impacts of the natural hazards in recent years.

While appreciating the government’s effort in providing free education, Qaranivalu says it’s good to note that a few villages or mataqali in the province are collectively fundraising for education purposes.

“I’m sure there are a lot of villages, mataqali, or family units are doing that, and I rate that as a success. Not only as gauging it from the Provincial Council level, but going down that line, I’m sure most of the tikina and village level are doing that, supporting their kin further their education, especially tertiary education.”

Qaranivalu is urging the district representatives to have more dialogue and interaction with the different villages on the need to step up and invest in their children’s education, especially for those pursuing their tertiary education.

He stresses that the Council will strengthen its coordination between the people of Lomaitivi in urban areas and those on the islands.